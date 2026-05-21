NEET-UG 2026 paper not leaked? NTA chief says only certain questions were circulated

The NTA told a Parliamentary panel that no complete paper leak occurred in the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, though some questions were circulated before the exam.

The National Testing Agency has informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education that the controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2026 did not involve a complete paper leak, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

During discussions with the panel, NTA officials reportedly maintained that while some questions had circulated before the examination, the incident did not amount to the entire question paper being compromised.

NTA Defends Its Handling Of The Controversy

The parliamentary committee had summoned NTA officials following widespread concerns over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

Sources said NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi briefed the committee on the sequence of events and the agency’s response.

Officials reportedly stated that although malpractice and security lapses were detected, these cases involved only certain questions appearing outside the exam environment and not the entire paper.

The agency also defended its decision to cancel the examination, saying it follows a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any compromise in exam integrity.

Re-NEET Scheduled For June 21

Following the cancellation of the original exam, NTA has announced that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will now be held on June 21.

The agency clarified that candidates will not need to complete fresh registrations or pay additional fees, as previous applications will remain valid.

Fresh admit cards are expected to be issued before the re-exam, and students have also been allowed to revise their preferred exam city choices.

According to the revised schedule, the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Additional Security Measures Planned

NTA officials informed the parliamentary committee that several recommendations aimed at strengthening examination security have already been implemented, while work on other reforms is still ongoing.

Authorities have indicated that stricter monitoring systems and enhanced safeguards will be introduced for the re-test to prevent future irregularities.

The controversy has already triggered a wider investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has led to arrests across multiple states.

Investigators have reportedly taken action against alleged middlemen, teachers, examination centre personnel and others suspected of involvement in the irregularities linked to the examination.

The NEET-UG controversy has sparked nationwide debate over examination transparency, security mechanisms and the functioning of large-scale competitive tests in India.