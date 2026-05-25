NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: SC says NTA hasn't learned its lesson, seeks response on agency's replacement

Verbally observing that the NTA appeared not to have "learnt its lesson" despite the Supreme Court's earlier intervention in the NEET controversy.

The Supreme Court said on Monday it was unfortunate that the NTA had not taken lessons from the earlier NEET paper leak. The court sought responses from the Centre, NTA, and CBI on petitions calling for the testing agency to be replaced with a robust and autonomous body for the medical entrance exam.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe ordered that copies of the petitions be provided to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other parties. The bench also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exam, to submit an affidavit by Thursday detailing compliance with the court’s 2024 directions.

What SC said on NTA?

Verbally observing that the NTA appeared not to have "learnt its lesson" despite the Supreme Court's earlier intervention in the NEET controversy, a bench led by PS Narasimha directed the agency to place on record the present status of compliance with reforms and monitoring mechanisms earlier mandated by the Court.

"It's sad that they have not learnt their lessons. The matter travelled to this court earlier also. There was a committee, a monitoring committee which made some recommendations and they were accepted. We want NTA to file an affidavit on the steps taken for compliance of recommendations suggested by the committee," the bench said.

SC issues notice to FAMIA

The Supreme Court, which issued notice on a petition filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) through lawyer Tanvi Dubey, said it would club all similar matters together.

It instructed the Centre-appointed committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan — set up to overhaul NTA’s functioning — to outline the steps taken to comply with its directions.

The medical body has urged the Supreme Court to either restructure the NTA directly or replace it with a strong, independent system to hold NEET-UG, arguing that recurring paper leaks amount to a “direct assault” on the fundamental rights of more than 22.7 lakh students.

It further asked for a directive to form a high-powered monitoring committee to oversee the re-exam until a new agency is formally set up. According to the plea, the committee should have a retired Supreme Court judge as chairperson, along with a cybersecurity expert and a forensic scientist, to stop future leaks.

The NEET undergraduate exam, conducted by the NTA on May 3 for entry into medical programmes, was cancelled on May 12 amid paper leak allegations. The CBI is now handling the investigation.