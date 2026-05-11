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NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: Guess paper with 100 'strikingly similar' questions trigger fresh concerns; NTA confirms probe

According to sources, the guess paper began spreading in Rajasthan’s Sikar on May 1. Officials are now investigating whether the material was simply an unusually precise question bank or part of an actual pre-exam leak.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 11, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: Guess paper with 100 'strikingly similar' questions trigger fresh concerns; NTA confirms probe
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Concerns over a possible NEET 2026 paper leak have emerged after a handwritten question bank shared before the test was found to closely match the actual exam. A probe by the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group discovered a handwritten “guess paper” — likely a sample or practice set — containing around 140 questions identical to those in the May 3 exam. 

These questions covered 600 marks of the 720-mark NEET paper. According to sources, the guess paper began spreading in Rajasthan’s Sikar on May 1. Officials are now investigating whether the material was simply an unusually precise question bank or part of an actual pre-exam leak.  

NTA confirms probe

In a May 10 statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, said it was aware of the Rajasthan SOG probe into “alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026”. The agency noted it had received reports of “alleged malpractice” four days after the exam and had forwarded the information to the relevant authorities.

"Whatever the agencies determine, including findings that may require further action, will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the NTA said in its statement.

Addressing the NEET (UG) 2026 candidates and their families, NTA said, "The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued. NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage."

Investigators flag identical option order in questions

The controversy has deepened as investigators claim that even the sequence of answer options in several questions was identical to the material shared before the exam. Sources said the question set first emerged in Sikar two days before NEET and was sold to students at rates between Rs 20,000 and Rs 2 lakh. By the night before the exam, copies were allegedly circulating for around Rs 30,000 each.  

The SOG probe has linked the suspected document to an MBBS student from Churu who is currently studying at a medical college in Kerala. He allegedly sent the material to a friend in Sikar on May 1, after which it quickly spread through PG hostels, coaching-linked groups, career counselors, and NEET aspirants.

According to investigators, the document had more than 300 handwritten questions across physics, chemistry, and biology, with consistent handwriting throughout. About 140 questions are alleged to be identical to those in the actual exam. Since each NEET question is worth four marks, investigators note that the overlap could heavily influence rankings and admissions if the allegations hold up. 

The probe has further found extensive sharing through encrypted messaging platforms and social media. Some recovered phone chats were marked “forwarded many times,” suggesting the content may have been sent to numerous candidates before the exam. Authorities are also looking into whether printed versions were distributed in person.

How NEET-UG paper was leaked?

The NTA said question papers were moved in GPS-tracked vehicles that carried unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Exam halls were monitored through AI-enabled CCTV from a central control room, with biometric checks for all candidates and 5G jammers deployed.

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