NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI reveals how 3 subject experts allegedly copied questions

The CBI chargesheet alleges that three NEET-UG 2026 subject experts used chits, memory and NCERT books to retain questions during NTA translation work, while also pointing to security lapses at the agency's headquarters.

The CBI has revealed how three subject experts allegedly involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak managed to retain questions while working on the medical entrance exam paper.

According to the agency's 94-page chargesheet, the experts allegedly used different methods to remember or record questions and answer options while working inside the National Testing Agency's (NTA) confidential section.

The details were reported by ThePrint, which accessed a copy of the chargesheet.

The three accused identified by the CBI are P. V. Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Havaldar. They were working as subject experts for chemistry, botany and physics, respectively. They are among 13 people arrested and chargesheeted in the case.

How Kulkarni allegedly noted down 135 questions

The CBI alleged that Kulkarni was given plain sheets for rough work while carrying out translation and back-translation of NEET-UG questions at the NTA headquarters.

According to the agency, he allegedly used these sheets to prepare small chits containing brief details of all 135 questions he worked on. He also allegedly noted down the answer options.

The CBI said Kulkarni worked on the back-translation of three sets containing 135 questions between March 31 and April 2, 2026.

The agency also pointed to a major security lapse at the NTA office. It alleged that experts were not routinely checked or frisked when entering or leaving the confidential section.

The CBI claimed that Kulkarni could remember easier questions and later write them down in a book after returning to his hotel.

Physics expert allegedly memorised questions

The chargesheet also contains allegations against Manisha Havaldar, who was assigned translation and back-translation work related to physics. According to the CBI, Havaldar translated one question set from English and handled back-translation of three sets.

The agency alleged that after returning to her hotel in Delhi each day, she would write down brief versions of the questions she remembered.

Botany expert allegedly used NCERT books

Manisha Mandhare, the botany expert, allegedly followed a different method, according to the CBI. The agency said she worked on translating questions from English to Marathi and back-translating zoology questions into English.

The CBI alleged that Mandhare relied on her experience with NCERT material to remember questions. After completing her work each day, she allegedly marked relevant portions of NCERT textbooks that matched the questions she had worked on.

Mandhare was involved in the NTA's NEET-UG 2026 translation and back-translation work for botany and zoology between March 9 and April 5, 2026, the agency said.

CBI flags NTA security lapses

The agency has also highlighted alleged shortcomings in the NTA's security system. According to the chargesheet, CCTV footage at the NTA headquarters was not properly monitored, which the CBI said allowed the alleged malpractice to go undetected.

The agency has also pointed to the absence of regular checking or frisking of subject experts entering or leaving the confidential section.

The allegations are part of the CBI's chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Further proceedings will determine the legal culpability of the accused.