FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded

CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdraws divorce petition: Timeline decoded

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj event: 'This govt bends only when voices rise together'

'This government bends only when voices rise together': Rahul Gandhi

'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction, says 'doesn't endorse remarks on Bangladesh govt'

'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsEducation

EDUCATION

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI reveals how 3 subject experts allegedly copied questions

The CBI chargesheet alleges that three NEET-UG 2026 subject experts used chits, memory and NCERT books to retain questions during NTA translation work, while also pointing to security lapses at the agency's headquarters.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 02:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI reveals how 3 subject experts allegedly copied questions
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The CBI has revealed how three subject experts allegedly involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak managed to retain questions while working on the medical entrance exam paper.

According to the agency's 94-page chargesheet, the experts allegedly used different methods to remember or record questions and answer options while working inside the National Testing Agency's (NTA) confidential section.

The details were reported by ThePrint, which accessed a copy of the chargesheet.

The three accused identified by the CBI are P. V. Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Havaldar. They were working as subject experts for chemistry, botany and physics, respectively. They are among 13 people arrested and chargesheeted in the case.

How Kulkarni allegedly noted down 135 questions

The CBI alleged that Kulkarni was given plain sheets for rough work while carrying out translation and back-translation of NEET-UG questions at the NTA headquarters.

According to the agency, he allegedly used these sheets to prepare small chits containing brief details of all 135 questions he worked on. He also allegedly noted down the answer options.

The CBI said Kulkarni worked on the back-translation of three sets containing 135 questions between March 31 and April 2, 2026.

The agency also pointed to a major security lapse at the NTA office. It alleged that experts were not routinely checked or frisked when entering or leaving the confidential section.

The CBI claimed that Kulkarni could remember easier questions and later write them down in a book after returning to his hotel.

Physics expert allegedly memorised questions

The chargesheet also contains allegations against Manisha Havaldar, who was assigned translation and back-translation work related to physics. According to the CBI, Havaldar translated one question set from English and handled back-translation of three sets.

The agency alleged that after returning to her hotel in Delhi each day, she would write down brief versions of the questions she remembered.

Botany expert allegedly used NCERT books

Manisha Mandhare, the botany expert, allegedly followed a different method, according to the CBI. The agency said she worked on translating questions from English to Marathi and back-translating zoology questions into English.

The CBI alleged that Mandhare relied on her experience with NCERT material to remember questions. After completing her work each day, she allegedly marked relevant portions of NCERT textbooks that matched the questions she had worked on.

Mandhare was involved in the NTA's NEET-UG 2026 translation and back-translation work for botany and zoology between March 9 and April 5, 2026, the agency said.

CBI flags NTA security lapses

The agency has also highlighted alleged shortcomings in the NTA's security system. According to the chargesheet, CCTV footage at the NTA headquarters was not properly monitored, which the CBI said allowed the alleged malpractice to go undetected.

The agency has also pointed to the absence of regular checking or frisking of subject experts entering or leaving the confidential section.

The allegations are part of the CBI's chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Further proceedings will determine the legal culpability of the accused.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition: What forced her to end 27 years of marriage, who created rift? Timeline decoded
CM Thalapathy Vijay's wife withdraws divorce petition: Timeline decoded
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre ahead of Chhatron Ki Goonj event: 'This govt bends only when voices rise together'
'This government bends only when voices rise together': Rahul Gandhi
'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction, says 'doesn't endorse remarks on Bangladesh govt'
'No Role': MEA clears stand on Sheikh Hasina's media interaction
Muslim NATO? How Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence pact may threaten India and reshape Middle East
Muslim NATO? How may Turkey-Pakistan-Saudi defence pact threaten India?
Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
Hardik Pandya to KKR? Mumbai Indians urged to seek Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement