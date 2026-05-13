NEET UG 2026 paper leak: As India faces recurring leaks, China’s Gaokao 'state secret' exam has impenetrable security network of AI, drones, armed forces

Gaokao is China’s National College Entrance Examination, a common examination to gain admission to all higher education institutions in mainland China. Its security system is impenetrable with highly intelligent tracking, secured systems.

India’s NEET exam, considered as one of the toughest and most respected medical exams. Lakhs of students not only study hard but also sacrifice their personal lives to clear the exam and enter prestigious colleges and universities. However, the country’s central agencies have failed many students and their parents as several incidents of paper leak have taken place, including this year.

NEET UG paper leak 2026

NEET UG 2026 was held on Sunday, May 3, in a single shift at exam centres across India and abroad. Days after the exam, reports of paper leak came from Rajasthan acting immediately after which the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) launched an investigation into claims that a “guess paper” , a handwritten set of practice questions that may likely come in exam had been circulated to some candidates before the exam.

Going deeper, approximately 120 questions from the guess paper matched real questions in the NEET UG 2026 paper. Investigators found around 90 Biology questions and 30 Chemistry questions that appeared to match 100% from the real exam.

The Rajasthan SOG arrested two individuals identified as the alleged masterminds: Manish Yadav and Rakesh Mandavriya.

What is Gaokao?

Gaokao is China’s National College Entrance Examination, a common examination to gain admission to all higher education institutions in mainland China. Held every year in June, millions of students take the Gaokao exam, one of the world’s toughest examinations. They are conducted by China's Ministry of Education on a national-level basis and administered provincially. Gaokao exams include core subjects such as Chinese language, Mathematics, and a foreign language.

Significance of Gaokao

The Gaokao exam is conducted for final-year high school students, when they are roughly 18. The exams are a crucial way to secure undergraduate seats in prestigious universities in China. Around 13.35 million (1.335 crore) students appeared for the Gaokao 2025 exam. The massive number of students attempting the examination makes Gaokao one of the world’s largest examinations.

How is China’s entrance exam leak proof?

An examination of this scale is bound to be protected with military level security. Flights are rerouted, blaring sounds like that of honking and construction near exam centres are prohibited.

Cheating and attempts to manipulate in the exam are considered a severe criminal offence. Exam centres are protected with drones, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and police deployment and seem like a fortress with almost military-grade surveillance and state-secret level handling of question papers.

China considers the Gaokao examination with a state level of secrecy and surveillance, making it almost impossible to leak question papers. According to reports by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Gaokao question papers are classified as “state secrets” and are managed under some of the severest security protocols in the world.

Question papers are drafted under heavy security and printed in specially designated prisons inside ultra-secure facilities monitored 24/7 with surveillance cameras (CCTV), guards, and isolated working conditions.

After being printed, the papers are transported under armed police escort with GPS tracking, video monitoring, and multi-layered secure storage systems that are impenetrable as they go through multiple keys and access authorisations. China’s anti-cheating network is wide and elaborate. For anyone intending to take digital devices with them can be caught immediately as exam centres are safeguarded with metal detectors and intelligent security gates capable of detecting mobile phones, smartwatches, hidden earpieces, and other electronic devices.