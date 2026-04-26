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NEET UG 2026: NTA to release admit cards on April 27; Check direct link, step-by-step guideline to download hall ticket

The National Testing Agency has revised the admit card release schedule, stating hall tickets for NEET UG 2026 will be available by 10 AM on Monday.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

NEET UG 2026: NTA to release admit cards on April 27; Check direct link, step-by-step guideline to download hall ticket
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The National Testing Agency will release hall tickets for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 on April 27. Applicants due to appear in the test can access their admit cards through the official portal. Reportedly, earlier it was scheduled to announce the results today.

At what time NTA will issue NEET UG 2026 admit card?

The National Testing Agency has revised the admit card release schedule, stating hall tickets for NEET UG 2026 will be available by 10 AM on Monday. Candidates can use the additional time for revision while awaiting access to centre details and examination instructions.

NEET UG exams will be held on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm, across India and abroad. City allotment slips were issued earlier, and applicants can view them by entering their application number and date of birth.

Hall tickets are essential as they allow candidates to enter the exam hall and appear in the exam.

How to download NEET UG 2026 admit card?

Step-by-step process to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET UG Admit Card 2026’ link on the homepage under the‘Candidate Activity’ section.

Step 3: The hall ticket of the candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the admit card and save it for future reference

Note: Along with the Admit card, candidates are required to carry a valid original ID proof, since entry will not be allowed without an ID proof.

Last year, the testing agency released UG 2025 admit cards on April 30, 2025.

As per the rules, watches and other electronic devices are not allowed in the exam hall. At the same time, NTA’s exam centre will provide pens to students to fill the OMR sheets.

On the dress code, NTA has asked students to wear simple, light clothes. Students have been urged to avoid full sleeves clothes and accessories.

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