NEET-UG 2026: NTA changes Prayagraj center just 2 days before re-exam, issues advisory

Ahead of the NEET-UG re-exam on Sunday, the NTA has changed the exam center of Prayagraj and shifted to new center. It has also issued new advisory.

After the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 leak paper issue the National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to conduct the re-examination on June 21, 2026, Sunday. However, just two days before the exam, the testing agency changed the examination center for candidates of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

According to NTA, earlier students were scheduled to take the exam at Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre which will be changed with the new center.

The old center was Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, near Indian Press Chauraha, Opposite Chandrashekhar Azad Park Gate No. 3 Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002. While the new center is Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh – 211002.

The NTA had already issued the admit cards were issued on June 14 for all candidates, but for the students who were scheduled to appear at Prayagraj centre have now been given new admit cards.

"Fresh Admit Cards have been issued to all such candidates and can be downloaded from the NTA official website only at https://neet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials. Candidates with Admit Cards for the old centre will also be allowed to appear at the new centre, subject to due verification," NTA stated in an official notice. "In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2026, he/she may contact NTA at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in."

Why Prayagraj centre exam changed?

The examination centre has been changed because the District Administration informed NTA that the centre will not be able to conduct the exam "due to administrative reasons such as ongoing construction work and non-availability of electricity". The examination will now be conducted in the adjoining building of the University of Allahabad.

NEET UG 2026 was initially conducted on May 3, but was then cancelled on May 12 after reports of paper leak. The Union Education Minister then decided to hold re-examination and announced the new date to be June 21. In this exam, more than 22 lakh students will be appearing for the largest medical entrance exam of the country.

NEET UG is a national-level medical entrance examination in India and the most prestigious medical exam. It is held annually, and often on the first Sunday of May. It is the mandatory qualification required for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical, dental, and AYUSH courses in government and private institutions.