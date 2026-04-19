NEET UG 2026: NTA cautions candidates against alleged paper leak on Instagram, Telegram; urge to follow official updates

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EDUCATION
The NTA has warned students against not believing claims regarding NEET UG 2026 question paper leaks circulating on Telegram and other social media platforms and to follow only official updates by the agency.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) in a strict warning to students has cautioned them not to believe claims regarding NEET UG 2026 question paper leaks circulating on Telegram and other social media platforms. Calling such posts fake, the central agency requested candidates not to pay money or interact with anyone making such promises. NTA has further informed that the authorities have been taking action to block these channels.
The NTA issued the advisory on X, where it also asked students to believe only on updates given on its official website and verified social media handles.
As the national-level medical entrance exam will be conducted in a few weeks from now, NTA has stated that some spam channels are wrongly claiming to provide NEET UG 2026 question papers. The agency has been working on various complaints and has been taking against the spread of misinformation.
While warning the NEET UG aspirants, the agency replied to a user who questioned how these “confidential documents” were leaked to appear on Telegram and WhatsApp. It again requested that such documents are fraudulent and part of ongoing scams. It also said that action is being taken against the culprits.
NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, Sunday, in a single shift countrywide. The exam will be conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BVSc & AH, Other medical programmes.
NTA has also shared important guidelines for exam day:
-Candidates must carry valid ID proof to the exam centre
-Entry will not be allowed without ID proof
-Pens for filling OMR sheets will be provided at the exam centre
-Students should wear simple and light clothes
-Avoid sleeveless clothes, heavy accessories, and bulky items