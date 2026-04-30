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NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak: NTA issues advisory, warns against 'scams'; check date, timing, other details

NEET UG 2026 exam: NTA has clarified that no NEET-UG paper leak took place and the exam will be held on their scheduled day and time. The agency gave the statement after claims of paper leak circulated on social media about which it warned students.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 03:28 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak: NTA issues advisory, warns against 'scams'; check date, timing, other details
NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak: NTA issues advisory
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NEET UG 2026 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cleared the air around NEET-UG paper leak and said that as per earlier schedule, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate exam will be conducted on May 3, 2026, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The Central agency has confirmed that all question papers and confidential materials reached their designated destination safely.

NTA's statement came after claims circulating on social media platforms about the same. Addressing the concerns, NTA said, “There is no possibility of paper leaks or early access.”

 

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