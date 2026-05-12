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NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: After Rajasthan paper leak, NEET-UG held on May 3 cancelled; CBI probe ordered

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 12, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: After Rajasthan paper leak, NEET-UG held on May 3 cancelled; CBI probe ordered
Image source: ANI
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NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, NEET UG 2026 has been cancelled after allegations of a 'guess paper' leak, according to the latest statement by NTA on X. The move follows inputs from central agencies that flagged concerns over the integrity of the exam conducted on May 3.

Roughly 22 lakh students appeared for NEET UG 2026, making it one of India’s biggest entrance tests, which is now facing a major credibility issue.

Given the scale of students affected, the government has stepped in, ordering a CBI investigation and declaring a re-examination to restore confidence in the process.

"NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said.

Why did the NTA cancelled NEET UG 2026 exam?

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

NTA update on NEET 2026 Re-Exam

The country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule would be announced through official channels in the coming days.

Will students have to register again?

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres selected by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

“In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was taken to preserve the credibility of the examination system.

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