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NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC announces 3 new rules for students; here's what has changed

MCC has announced key changes for NEET UG 2026 counselling starting shortly. No physical reporting needed for upgradation, online resignation facility introduced, and NRI candidates can now upload documents on MCC portal.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 05:14 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC announces 3 new rules for students; here's what has changed
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The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced some important systemic improvements in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate counselling process. In an official notice today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the NEET UG 2026 counselling is set to begin shortly. To make the counselling process more transparent and student-friendly, the committee has undertaken software changes as well, the official document stated. 

3 major changes for students

As per the new rule, no physical reporting for candidates opting for upgradation is needed. The official notification stated that applicants who have been allotted a seat and have opted for upgradation in subsequent rounds are no longer required to physically report to the allotted college merely for completing admission formalities. "Their admission will remain valid in the counselling system while participating in subsequent rounds," the committee stated. 

The medical committee has also introduced an online resignation facility for the NEET UG 2026 candidates. As per the revised rule, candidates can now submit resignation from their allotted seat through the MCC counselling portal, without the need for physical submission. 

The official document further stated that the applicants wanting to avail NRI reservation will now be able to upload their documents online through the MCC portal. 

NEET UG 2026 results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the NEET UG 2026 on July 16. Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET exam at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, as per the official information. 

The testing agency also announced that 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

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