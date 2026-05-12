NEET UG 2026 cancelled: CBI arrests student who bought leaked paper for Rs 10 Lakh, resold it for profit

A four-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik and took custody of Shubham Khairnar, accused of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 Exam paper leak.

A four-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik and took custody of Shubham Khairnar, accused of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 Exam paper leak. The 30-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) was arrested by Nashik Crime Branch.

According to officials, Kumar allegedly bought the “guess paper”, that is at the centre of the 2026 NEET-UG question paper leak controversy, for Rs 10 lakh from another suspect based in Pune and further sold it for Rs 15 lakh to a Haryana-based buyer.

He was earlier detained by the Nashik Crime Branch, which later handed him over to the CBI.

“CBI to punish guilty”- DIG, NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will carry out a fair and comprehensive probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegations, identifying all those involved, irrespective of whether they are inside or outside the agency.

Speaking to ANI over a Zoom call, Singh addressed concerns over possible internal involvement in the alleged leak and said strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty. “Whether it is somebody from inside or somebody from outside, CBI will do a complete fair inquiry and will identify anyone, whoever it may be - whether inside or outside, that doesn't matter. Whosoever is guilty, whosoever has caused us to come to this situation will be identified, punished and sent to jail,” he said.

On the new dates for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam in the wake of the paper leak allegations, NTA DG Abhishek Singh said the agency is working on finalising the schedule and will announce it within a few days.