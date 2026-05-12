FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Vijay meets 'rebel' AIADMK leaders supporting TVK ahead of floor test, party shows signs of split

Vijay meets 'rebel' AIADMK leaders supporting TVK ahead of floor test

Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya: 'He gave us the room to make the film on our own'

Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya

System trailer: In Sonakshi Sinha vs Ashutosh Gowariker's intense legal battlefield, Jyothika stands out as 'scene-stealer', netizens react

System trailer: Sonakshi vs Ashutosh's intense face off impresses netizens

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

NEET UG 2026 cancelled: CBI arrests student who bought leaked paper for Rs 10 Lakh, resold it for profit

A four-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik and took custody of Shubham Khairnar, accused of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 Exam paper leak.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 12, 2026, 10:45 PM IST

NEET UG 2026 cancelled: CBI arrests student who bought leaked paper for Rs 10 Lakh, resold it for profit
NEET UG 2026 cancelled: CBI arrests student who bought leaked paper for Rs 10 Lakh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A four-member team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at Crime Branch Unit-2 office in Nashik and took custody of Shubham Khairnar, accused of the alleged NEET-UG 2026 Exam paper leak. The 30-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) was arrested by Nashik Crime Branch. 

According to officials, Kumar allegedly bought the “guess paper”, that is at the centre of the 2026 NEET-UG question paper leak controversy, for Rs 10 lakh from another suspect based in Pune and further sold it for Rs 15 lakh to a Haryana-based buyer. 

He was earlier detained by the Nashik Crime Branch, which later handed him over to the CBI. 

“CBI to punish guilty”- DIG, NTA 

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Tuesday said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will carry out a fair and comprehensive probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegations, identifying all those involved, irrespective of whether they are inside or outside the agency. 

Speaking to ANI over a Zoom call, Singh addressed concerns over possible internal involvement in the alleged leak and said strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty. “Whether it is somebody from inside or somebody from outside, CBI will do a complete fair inquiry and will identify anyone, whoever it may be - whether inside or outside, that doesn't matter. Whosoever is guilty, whosoever has caused us to come to this situation will be identified, punished and sent to jail,” he said. 

On the new dates for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam in the wake of the paper leak allegations, NTA DG Abhishek Singh said the agency is working on finalising the schedule and will announce it within a few days. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vijay meets 'rebel' AIADMK leaders supporting TVK ahead of floor test, party shows signs of split
Vijay meets 'rebel' AIADMK leaders supporting TVK ahead of floor test
India slams China over admission of supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
India slams China for supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor
NEET-UG exam 2026 cancelled: From Sikar to Nashik, here’s how the network operated and police uncovered paper leak trail
NEET-UG exam 2026 cancelled: From Sikar to Nashik, here’s how the network operat
Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya: 'He gave us the room to make the film on our own'
Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya
System trailer: In Sonakshi Sinha vs Ashutosh Gowariker's intense legal battlefield, Jyothika stands out as 'scene-stealer', netizens react
System trailer: Sonakshi vs Ashutosh's intense face off impresses netizens
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement