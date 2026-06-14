NEET-UG 2026 Admit Card: Re-exam hall tickets likely to be out today, check direct link, steps to download from neet.nta.nic.in

The NTA will likely release the admit cards for NEET UG re-test on Sunday, today, or in the next two-three days as the exam is scheduled on 21 June. Students can check and download the hall ticket of NEET-UG 2026 from NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG 2026 Admit Card: Re-exam Hall tickets likely to be out today

A month after the cancelled NEET exams, they will again be held later in June, marking a second time that the exam has been re-conducted after it was again conducted in 2024. This time the National Testing Agency (NTA) has brought several changes to ensure free and fair conduct of medical exams.

The NTA will likely release the admit cards for NEET UG re-test on Sunday, today, and if not then in the next two-three days as the exam is scheduled on 21 June. The agency had already released the city intimation slip a week before. After the admit card is released, candidates can check and download the hall ticket of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET-UG from NTA's official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to download NEET-UG 2026 exam

Visit official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2026 admit card’ link

Enter login credentials

Click on Submit

Download and save a copy, take a print out and keep it for exam day

The NEET-UG 2026 Re-exam, a crucial national level medical exam, will be held at exam centres located across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The direct link to download admit card is neet.nta.nic.in.

To make the exam more convenient, and after a major backlash over May 3 exam leak, the NTA has made several changes in the pattern.

-The exam duration has been increased to 195 minutes.

-It will now be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Important instructions for June NEET-UG exam

-It is mandatory to carry a printed hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof on the examination day.

-Students will be denied entry into the examination in case they are not found in possession of the requisite documents.

-Those who identify any discrepancy in their documents should immediately contact the helpdesk for necessary corrections.