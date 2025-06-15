The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET-UG 2025 results on Saturday, i.e., June 14. This year, over 22 lakh candidates took the national-level pre-medical entrance test. Out of 22,09,318 appearing for the exam, 12,36,531 have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET-UG 2025 results on Saturday, i.e., June 14. This year, over 22 lakh candidates took the national-level pre-medical entrance test. Out of 22,09,318 appearing for the exam, 12,36,531 have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses.

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar bagged the All India Rank (AIR) 1, followed by Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya and Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi. Avika Aggarwal of Delhi emerged as this year's female topper, clinching an AIR 5. While many aspirants described this year's Physics paper as challenging and lengthy, Pune's Krishang Joshi who clinched an AIR 3, is of different opinion, reports Indian Express.

In a conversation with the outlet, Krishang Joshi acknowledged that the paper was lengthy but not exceptionally difficult, especially for those who were mentally prepared. “The physics paper was time-consuming if one wasn’t mentally prepared. However, it was not exceptionally difficult", he said.

Highlighting the significance of conceptual clarity, Joshi added, “I like Physics because you don’t need to memorise it. Once you read it and understand the concepts, it stays. You just need to practice questions".

About Krishang Joshi

A native of Pune, Maharashtra, Krishang Joshi stayed away from his family to prepare for NEET UG 2025. He was was enrolled in Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) on a full scholarship. He was in Class 10th when he realised that he wanted to become a doctor. Joshi used to enjoy science-related topics and hence, he reached out to his maternal uncles, who are doctors, and helped him understand the process.

His daily study schedule was packed with back-to-back classes and self-study session. Now, Krishang Joshi has his eyes set on All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi -- the top medical institute in the country.