NEET UG 2025: How much percentile is required to take admissions in AIIMS Delhi MBBS course? It offers only... seats

Among all medical colleges in India, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi is the most prestigious and the most popular choices of the students. There are 23 AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) in India. AIIMS Delhi, a premier autonomous institution, was established by an Act of Parliament in 1956. NEET aspirants aims to get admissions in AIIMS Delhi for its globally recognized medical education and minimal tuition fee. It is renowned as India's top medical colleges, securing Rank 1 in NIRF medical ranking 2025. However, seats are very limited here and admissions are only for the top students securing 100 or 90 percentile in NEET examinations.

Admission in AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi provides 5 years MBBS course. Admission in AIIMS Delhi is based entirely on NEET UG scores and counselling rounds conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). the cutoff of this prestigious institution is as high as 100 percentile. Only NEET toppers within 90-100 percentile brackets are able to secure a seat at AIIMS Delhi. The admissions are extremely competitive.

Eligibility

Admissions are done though NEET UG exams. Only students, who are at least 17 and above at time of admissions, are eligible. Moreover, candidates must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, securing at least: 60% aggregate for General category, 50% for SC/ST and 45% for PwBD.

Total seats

AIIMS Delhi is offering 132 MBBS seats for 2025 session. Category-Wise Seat Distribution at AIIMS Delhi (2025):**

General (Unreserved): 59

EWS :11

OBC :32

SC:18

ST :9

PwBD: 3

Foreign Nationals: 7

Fee structure

Fees of AIIMS Delhi is extremely affordable, as compared to other top medical institutions with staggering fees in lakhs. It is only around Rs. 12,000. Tuition Fee is Rs.6,075, hostel Fee is Rs. 5,955 and one-Time Fee is Rs.125.