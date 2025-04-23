The NEET 2025 exam city intimation slip, or the advanced intimation city sli,p contains the name of the exam city.

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025. Registered candidates can check out the NEET 2025 city intimation slip on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2025 exam city intimation slip or the advanced intimation city slip contains the name of the exam city. Other information, including the details of the exam centre, will be mentioned in the NEET admit card 2025, which will be released on May 1, 2025 at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2025 exam on May 4, 2025.

Steps to download NEET UG Exam City Slip 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the ‘Download NEET UG 2025 City Intimation Slip’ tab from the candidate activity section

Step 3: Enter your NEET 2025 credentials, i.e. application number and date of birth, or password

Step 4: Download the NEET 2025 city allotment slip and save it for future reference.

Candidates have to enter their login credentials to download the NEET 2025 advance city intimation slip. The credentials, i.e. application number and password, shall be added in the candidate login portal to get access to the city intimation slip. The authorities have released two links for NEET UG city intimation slips for the convenience of students.

