NEET UG 2024 registration deadline extended till March 16; check how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 till March 16. Interested candidates may register for the NEET UG 2024 exam by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the deadline for the NEET UG 2024 registration window was set on March 9 at 9 pm. However, in response to candidate representations, the NTA extended the registration deadline.

A notification released by NTA read, “Registration for the online application forms of NEET UG 2024 has been ongoing since 9 February 2024. During this time we have received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET UG 2024 and the extension of the registration window.”

The NEET UG 2024 exam will be held on May 5. The exam duration is 3 hours 20 minutes, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

Here’s how to apply for NEET UG 2024

Visit the official NTA NEET registration website, exams.nta.ac.in

Go to the homepage and select the NEET UG 2024 registration link.

Complete the form and fill necessary details.

After filling the application, pay the required fees.

Submit the form and download a copy

Keep a hard copy with yourself for future reference

If you are applying for NEET UG, the application fee varies depending on your category. If you're an applicant from the General/NRI category, then the fee is Rs 1700. For those who belong to General-EWS/OBC-NCL, the fee is Rs 1600. Notably, individuals who identify as third gender, PwBD, SC, or ST only need to pay a fee of Rs 1000.