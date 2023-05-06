Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Tomorrow: Reporting time, dress code and important guidelines

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam tomorrow, May 7, 2023. Over 20 lakh candidates have registered for the Medical entrance examination. Admission to 10 degrees, including MBBS, is provided by the 13-language NEET UG exam. Pen and paper will be used to administer the test at 499 locations across the nation. 

The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates have to attempt 180 questions that carry 720 marks in total.

Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023.

NEET UG 2023 admit card: Steps  to download

Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.
Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.
Log in with the required details
Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference. 

NEET UG 2023 Exam Day guidelines: 

  • Candidates must carry the NTA NEET UG 2023 admit card along with a photo ID card to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed.
  • On the attendance sheet, one passport-size photo must be pasted.
  • Students must arrive at the exam centre by the reporting time specified on their admit cards.
  • Candidates who plan to take the exam must adhere to the established dress code. Shoes, jewellery, or anything metallic, along with light clothing with long sleeves, are not allowed. Low-heeled sandals and slippers are acceptable footwear.
  • Textbooks, scraps of paper, geometry/pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, calculators, log tables, electronic pens, etc. are prohibited from being brought into the exam centre by students.

