NEET UG 2023 Tomorrow: Reporting time, dress code and important guidelines

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam tomorrow, May 7, 2023. Over 20 lakh candidates have registered for the Medical entrance examination. Admission to 10 degrees, including MBBS, is provided by the 13-language NEET UG exam. Pen and paper will be used to administer the test at 499 locations across the nation.

The NEET exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates have to attempt 180 questions that carry 720 marks in total.

Candidates can visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to download NEET UG admit card 2023.

NEET UG 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.

Log in with the required details

Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Day guidelines: