NEET UG 2023 Results soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key objection window closes today, check step-by-step process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 answer key challenge facility today, June 6, 2023, at 11:50 pm. Candidates, till then, can raise their objections against the NEET UG answer key 2023 via the official website, www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can challenge the NEET answer key by paying a challenge fee of Rs 200 for each question. NTA will be releasing the final answer key of NEET UG with the NEET result 2023 soon.

The NEET UG 2023 examination was held on May 7, 2023. As of now the result for NEET UG 2023 is expected to be out in the month of June 2023. An official confirmation regarding the exact date is awaited.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps on how to raise an objection

Step 1: Visit the official website www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the NEET UG answer key challenge link.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Key Challenge’ tab and raise your objections.

Step 5: Click on submit once done.

Step 6: Pay your NEET UG answer key challenge fee.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 was held on May 7 for a total of 20,87,449 candidates at 4,097 centres situated in 499 cities. As per previous years' trends, the NEET UG results are generally announced five days after the deadline for raising objections against the answer key.