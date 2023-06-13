NEET UG 2023 Result out: Official website crashes, see alternate ways to check medical entrance exam result

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

NTA released the NEET UG 2023 result on Tuesday at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. The official website is currently not responding due to heavy traffic. The site is currently showing "Service is currently unavailable" Aspirants can alternatively check their NEET UG 2023 result from the mobile application-- DigiLocker.

NEET UG 2023: How to check via DigiLocker

Visit the official website of DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. Create an account by providing your mobile number and verifying it with an OTP. Once logged in, click on the issued documents section. Look for the NEET UG 2023 confirmation page. Save the PDF and take a print out for future reference.

The NEET UG 2023 exam has been topped by two boys, Prabhakar J and Bora Varun Chakravarti with a 99.99 percentile. As many as 20 lakh candidates took the medical entrance exam this year and over 11 lakh candidates have cleared the test.

