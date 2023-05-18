NEET UG 2023 Result, OMR Sheet, Answer Key release dates: Know marking scheme here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 are likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA will also issue the NEET UG 2023 answer key, OMR Sheet, and recorded responses before the results. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the result dates, it is expected to be out this month.

After the NEET UG 2023 result is declared, candidates will be able to check their marks from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Reault 2023: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer, candidates are awarded four marks and one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions with multiple correct answers or unanswered questions will receive zero marks.

NTA NEET UG 2023: Section-wise marking scheme

For Section A (MCQs):

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered: No mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

For Section B (MCQs)