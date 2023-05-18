Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Result, OMR Sheet, Answer Key release dates: Know marking scheme here

NEET UG 2023 result is expected to be out soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 are likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA will also issue the NEET UG 2023 answer key, OMR Sheet, and recorded responses before the results. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the result dates, it is expected to be out this month. 

After the NEET UG 2023 result is declared, candidates will be able to check their marks from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Reault 2023: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer, candidates are awarded four marks and one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. Questions with multiple correct answers or unanswered questions will receive zero marks.

NTA NEET UG 2023: Section-wise marking scheme 

For Section A (MCQs): 

  • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
  • Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
  • Unanswered: No mark (0).
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
  • If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
  • If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.

For Section B (MCQs)

  • Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)
  • Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)
  • Unanswered: No mark (0).
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
  • If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
  • If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
  • Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions.

