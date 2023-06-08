Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Result likely by this date: Direct link, how to check here

NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 in the second week of June. Read below to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 was conducted on May 7 and now the candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam are waiting for the NEET UG results. 

Although there have been no official notifications regarding the release date of the NEET UG 2023 result, NTA is likely to be out in the second week of June. 

The NEET UG Answer key and OMR Sheets were released earlier this month. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was closed on June 6. 

Once the NEET UG 2023 result is released, candidates will be able to check their results from the official website-- neet.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2023 Result: How to check 

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for NEET UG Result 2023.
  • A login page will open.
  • Enter the required login details.
  • Hit the submit option.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the scores carefully.
  • Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.

