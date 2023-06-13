NEET UG 2023 Result declared: Direct link, how to check, what's next for MBBS aspirants

NTA NEET UG 2023 Result declared| Photo: PTI

The NEET UG 2023 Result has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website on Tuesday (June 13). Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can now check their result from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Over 20 lakh aspirants who appeared for the National Testing Agency (NTA) organised NEET UG 2023 can now check their result.

NEET UG 2023: Important details required

To check the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results candidates will need their application number and date of birth. It is advisable to keep a printed hard copy of the medical entrance exam's result for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: How to download

Visit NTA's official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result' under the latest announcement

Enter the application number and date of birth

NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

NEET UG 2023: Counselling

Aspirants who want to seek admission into MBBS courses will now have to register for the counselling process. The NEET UG counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee.