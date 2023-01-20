Search icon
NEET UG 2023: Registrations likely to begin from February, check tentative schedule, list of documents

Once the NEET application form is released, same will be available on the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

File photo

The NTA is likely to begin the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2023, in February 2023. The NEET 2023 exam date and exam calendar for 2023 has been announced already. Once the NEET 2023 application form is released, candidates will be available to apply on the official website–neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. 

NEET UG 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official website for the NTA – neet.nta.nic.in
  • Find the NEET UG 2023 registration link and click on it
  • Generate a new user ID and password
  • Fill in your details
  • Fill in the application form
  • Upload the necessary documents
  • Submit the form and pay the application fee after reviewing the details
  • Take a printout of the application for future use.

NEET 2023: List of documents required during registration

  • Mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 
  • Passport size photograph in JPG format (Size:10 kb to 200 kb)
  • Signature in JPG format (Size: 4kb to 30 kb)
  • Postcard size photograph in JPG format( (Size: 10kb to 200 kb)
  • Valid government ID proof.
  • Left-hand thumb impression in JPG format (Size: 10 kb to 200kb)
  • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria 

  • Candidates must have passed 10+2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects from a recognised board.
  • Candidates must be 17 years as on December 31, 2023. There is no upper age limit to appear in the NEET UG exam. 
  • The class 12 percentage is required for NEET 2023 exam (UR - 50%, OBC/SC/ST - 40%, PWD - 45%). NEET eligibility marks in class 12 to be considered are aggregate marks only for PCB subjects.
NEET 2023 Registration Details: important dates
  • NEET 2023 registration process: First week of March 2023 to First week of April 2023
  • NEET UG 2023 exam date: May 7, 2023

