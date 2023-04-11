Search icon
NEET UG 2023 registration window reopens today: Important dates, how to apply and more

NEET UG 2023 registration window will reopen today at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration window will reopen today (April 11) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who could not apply for the medical entrance exam can now apply from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. 

According to the schedule, candidates will be able to submit their applications up to April 13. The NEET UG 2023 correction window will close today (April 10). 

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023.” reads the official statement from the notice

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 7 between 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in over 499 cities. 

NEET UG 2023: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website of NEET 
  • Log in to the candidate portal with the credentials
  • Click on the link that reads 'Application Correction'
  • Make the changes in the application form
  • Click on submit
  • Pay the application fee and click on final submission
  • Download the form as a PDF and take a printout for future reference. 

