NEET UG 2023 registration window reopens today: Important dates, how to apply and more

NEET UG 2023 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration window will reopen today (April 11) by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who could not apply for the medical entrance exam can now apply from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the schedule, candidates will be able to submit their applications up to April 13. The NEET UG 2023 correction window will close today (April 10).

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023.” reads the official statement from the notice

The medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 7 between 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in over 499 cities.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply