NEET UG 2023 registration window re-opens tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in: Revised dates and more here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reopen the registration window for NEET UG 2023 aspirants. The NEET UG 2023 registration window will be re-opened tomorrow (April 11), as per the notification. Candidates who could not apply for the medical entrance exam can now submit their application forms online from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

The registration window will remain open till April 13, at 11:30 pm. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee till 11:59 PM. “This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023.” reads the official statement from the notice

NEET UG 2023 correction window will close today, April 10, 2023. Those candidates who have registered already and wish to correct their details must do it at the earliest. NEET UG Exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM as a commom and uniform entrance exam throughout India as well as cities outside India in over 499 cities.

Read: JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Day 3 today, know shift timings, admit card details, direct link to jeemain.nta.nic.in