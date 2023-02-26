NEET UG 2023 registration to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, NEET UG exam on May 7

File photo

NTA NEET UG 2023 entrance exam latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 registration process soon. As per media reports, NTA is likely to announce the NEET UG 2023 registration soon. Official notification will be released by the NTA on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Once registration begins, aspirants will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility

Candidates should have passed class 10+2 or are in their Class 12 and must have the subjects Biology, Chemistry and Physics to appear for the NEET UG examination.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on NEET UG 2023 registration process

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay application fee

Take printout for future reference.

