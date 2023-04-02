Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023 Registration: NTA to end application process soon, check eligibility and other details

The NEET (UG) 2023 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Registration: NTA to end application process soon, check eligibility and other details
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) to conclude the registration process soon for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET UG registrations) soon. The last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is April 6, 2023, at 9:00 PM. NTA NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2023 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility Criteria: 

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG application process: Steps to apply

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
click on the application form link
Fill in your required information and contact information.
Upload photograph, signature, and Class 10 scanned documents 
Submit application fee
Download the confirmation page 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.