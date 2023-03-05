Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Registration: NTA likely to begin NEET UG application process today at neet.nta.nic.in, exam on May 7

The NEET UG is scheduled for May 7, 2023. Once registration begins, aspirants will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

File photo

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET UG) registrations are expected to begin today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NEET UG 2023 application form will be released on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG is scheduled for May 7, 2023. Once registration begins, aspirants will be able to apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility

Candidates should have passed class 10+2 or are in their Class 12 and must have the subjects Biology, Chemistry and Physics to appear for the NEET UG examination.

NEET UG application process: How To Apply

  • Visit tje official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • click on the application form link
  • Fill in your required information and contact information.
  • Upload photograph, signature, and Class 10 scaaned documents 
  • Submit application fee
  • Download the confirmation page 
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
