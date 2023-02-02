Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, registration window soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all aspirants need to know

NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 information bulletin at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 latest updates | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration process soon at the official website--  neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the registrations, NTA will also release an information bulletin regarding the medical entrance exam on the official website. 

The NEET UG 2023 exam has been scheduled to be conducted on May 7, so it is assumed that the NEET UG information bulletin and the registration link will be released soon. 

The NEET UG exam is conducted annually to give admission to candidates to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at medical colleges across the country. Once the NEET UG registration process starts, candidates will be able to apply for the medical entrance from the official website. 

NEET UG 2023: How to apply 

  • Go to neet.nta.nic.in
  • Under candidate activity, open the application link
  • First register and get log in details
  • Use these details to log in and fill out your application form
  • Upload documents and pay the exam fee
  • Submit and download the confirmation page.

Read: NEET PG 2023: Doctors meet Health Minister to discuss postponement of medical entrance exam, know details

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria 

Candidates applying for the exam must be 17 years old. There is no upper age limit to appear for the MBBS exam. 

NTA NEET UG Exam 2023: Application fees 

  • General: Rs 1600 + GST and Rs 8500 outside India
  • General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs 1500 +GST
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 900 +GST
