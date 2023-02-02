NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, registration window soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all aspirants need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration process soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the registrations, NTA will also release an information bulletin regarding the medical entrance exam on the official website.
The NEET UG 2023 exam has been scheduled to be conducted on May 7, so it is assumed that the NEET UG information bulletin and the registration link will be released soon.
The NEET UG exam is conducted annually to give admission to candidates to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at medical colleges across the country. Once the NEET UG registration process starts, candidates will be able to apply for the medical entrance from the official website.
NEET UG 2023: How to apply
Read: NEET PG 2023: Doctors meet Health Minister to discuss postponement of medical entrance exam, know details
NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for the exam must be 17 years old. There is no upper age limit to appear for the MBBS exam.
NTA NEET UG Exam 2023: Application fees