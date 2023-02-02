NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, registration window soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Here's all aspirants need to know

NEET UG 2023 latest updates | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 registration process soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Prior to the registrations, NTA will also release an information bulletin regarding the medical entrance exam on the official website.

The NEET UG 2023 exam has been scheduled to be conducted on May 7, so it is assumed that the NEET UG information bulletin and the registration link will be released soon.

The NEET UG exam is conducted annually to give admission to candidates to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at medical colleges across the country. Once the NEET UG registration process starts, candidates will be able to apply for the medical entrance from the official website.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Go to neet.nta.nic.in

Under candidate activity, open the application link

First register and get log in details

Use these details to log in and fill out your application form

Upload documents and pay the exam fee

Submit and download the confirmation page.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the exam must be 17 years old. There is no upper age limit to appear for the MBBS exam.

NTA NEET UG Exam 2023: Application fees