Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023 registration closes in two days: Official website, application fee, how to register and more here

The NEET UG 2023 registration process will end in two days. Apply at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 registration closes in two days: Official website, application fee, how to register and more here
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The registration deadline for NEET UG 2023 will close in two days on April 6. The aspirants who want to apply for the NEET UG 2023 can apply online at  neet.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier schedule, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7. NTA can extend the registration deadline but for now, the registration process is scheduled to end on April 6. 

NEET UG 2023: Application fee

NEET UG 2023 applicants will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1700 for General; For General-EWS and OBC-NCL the fees Rs 1,600; and Rs 1,000 for SC,ST, PwBD and third gender conditates. 

Read: 'It's a lie. Chapters on Mughals have not been dropped': NCERT director clarifies

NEET UG 2023: How to register

  • Go to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link
  • Fill the online NEET UG application with personal details
  • Fill the online application with qualification details
  • Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the format specified
  • Pay fee payment through the online payment mode
  • Submit and download the NEET UG application form 2023.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
Photos that prove Ishita Advani is as fashionable as her sister Kiara Advani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.