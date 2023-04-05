NEET UG 2023 registration closes in two days: Official website, application fee, how to register and more here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The registration deadline for NEET UG 2023 will close in two days on April 6. The aspirants who want to apply for the NEET UG 2023 can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier schedule, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7. NTA can extend the registration deadline but for now, the registration process is scheduled to end on April 6.

NEET UG 2023: Application fee

NEET UG 2023 applicants will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1700 for General; For General-EWS and OBC-NCL the fees Rs 1,600; and Rs 1,000 for SC,ST, PwBD and third gender conditates.

NEET UG 2023: How to register