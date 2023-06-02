NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Soon: Know details of revised tie-breaking policy here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:14 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the release for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 will be able to check the provisional answer key from the official website, once released.
NEET UG 2023 Provisional answer key: How to check
- Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.”
- Enter the NEET application number and password.
- A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.
- Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.
NTA has changed the NEET UG application numbers as determining factors. Under the revised policy, if two or more candidates achieve the same score in the entrance exam, the authority will follow a new procedure for tie-breaking.
NTA NEET UG 2023: Revised policy
- Candidates who have obtained higher marks/percentile scores in biology (botany and zoology) will be given first preference.
- If the tie persists, candidates with higher marks/percentile scores in chemistry will be given the next preference.
- Subsequently, candidates who have secured higher marks/percentile scores in physics will be preferred.
- If the tie still remains unresolved, the candidate with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers in all the subjects will be given priority.
- Candidates with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers specifically in biology (botany and zoology) will be preferred.
- If the tie remains unresolved, the candidate with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers in chemistry will secure the rank.
- Lastly, candidates with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers in physics will be considered.