Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key soon : See how and where to check

NTA will release the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2023 soon. Candidates should read below to know further details on the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:19 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key soon : See how and where to check
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 anytime soon on its official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam will be able to check the NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key from the official website, once it is released. 

NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to check 

  1. Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. On their homepage, search for the “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.”
  3. Fill in your NEET application number and password.
  4. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will show up on the screen.
  5. Download the answer key and keep its hardcopy saved for future references.

Read: RBSE Class 5 Result 2023 tomorrow at...: Know all important details here

This year, the NEET UG exam was held on 7 May in 499 different cities of the country and 14 international cities. It must further be noted that besides the provisional answer key, the board will also be releasing the NEET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Guntur Kaaram: Title of Mahesh Babu's film announced on dad Krishna's birth anniversary, fans say 'blockbuster loading'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.