NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key soon : See how and where to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 anytime soon on its official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam will be able to check the NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key from the official website, once it is released.

NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to check

Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. On their homepage, search for the “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.” Fill in your NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will show up on the screen. Download the answer key and keep its hardcopy saved for future references.

This year, the NEET UG exam was held on 7 May in 499 different cities of the country and 14 international cities. It must further be noted that besides the provisional answer key, the board will also be releasing the NEET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.