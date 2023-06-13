Search icon
NEET UG 2023: Pranjal Aggarwal tops among girls with 715 marks, bags AIR 4

Pranjal Aggarwal has topped among girls in the NEET UG 2023 exam with 715 marks. The second girl to top is at AIR 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

NEET UG 2023: Pranjal Aggarwal tops among girls with 715 marks, bags AIR 4
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

As NTA released the NEET UG 2023 result on the official website. Candidates all over India rush to check whether they have cracked India's only medical entrance exam. This year, The All India Rank (AIR) in the NEET UG exam has been bagged by two boys. One hails from Tamil Nadu, Prabhakar J and the other boy Bora Varun Chakravarthi, hails from Andhra Pradesh. 

While all top three places have been secured by boys this year, the fourth place, however, has been taken by a girl. 

NEET UG 2023: Girl Topper

Pranjal Aggrawal secured an AIR 4 with 715 marks and 99.999068 percentile. Pranjal is from Punjab and she is also the girl topper in this year's medical entrance exam. The second topper among girls, Ashika Aggarwal, from Punjab secured AIR 11 with 715 marks and a 99.999068 percentile.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 may face some difficulties in checking the result as the website is currently non-responsive due to heavy traffic. The NEET UG 2023 result has been declared at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can alternatively go to DigiLocker, to check their MBBS entrance exam result. 

Read: NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here

