NEET UG 2023: Prabhanjan J, Bora Varun Chakravarthi share 1st rank at medical entrance exam

The NEET UG 2023 result has been declared on Tuesday at the official website. The top stop at the medical entrance exam has been shared by two students this year. Tamil Nadu's Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh's Bora Varun Chakravarthi aced the NEET UG 2023 with 99.99 percentile score.

Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET this year and 11.45 lakh aspirants have cleared it. Uttar Pradesh has highest number of qualifying candidates (1.39 lakh) followed by Maharashtra (1.31 lakh) and Rajasthan (over 1 lakh).

The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) at 4,097 centres located in 499 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on May 7. This year the medical entrance examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore Dubai and Kuwait City.

(With inputs from PTI)