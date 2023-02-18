NEET UG 2023: Planning to study in Russia? Check eligibility, scholarships, course structure for MBBS

Indian medical programmes are growing more and more well-liked because of their excellent curriculum and varied employment prospects. India is home to some of the greatest medical schools in the world, offering programmes leading to bachelor's and doctoral degrees.

Furthermore, students who do not meet the requirements for the NEET programme can follow medical education abroad. Russia is one of the most popular study abroad countries for Indian medical students. In 2022, there will be 18,039 Indian students in Russia, according to Indian government statistics. Given that Russia is a very well-liked travel location for medical students, here's all you need to know.

Eligibility Requirements

According to the Indianexpress article, a candidate must have at least a 50% overall grade in PCB classes in class 12.

NEET-certified (50 percentile)

The applicant must be medically cleared of any contagious diseases.

At least 17 years of age is required for the applicant.

When does the academic session start?

In Russia, the academic year typically begins in September or October.

How to get admission?

The entrance exam for MBBS programmes in Russia is not required. Students must complete the application form on the site of the college or institute of their preference. Then, they will have to provide all essential documentation showing their identification and academic credentials. If chosen, the university will email the student directly when all of the information has been validated by the authorities.

Course outline

1. In Russia, pursuing an MBBS degree takes six years, of which five are spent in academic study and the final year in an internship. Additionally, it is often pursued through specialised programmes, which are separate from general education. Nursing requires four years, whereas the specialisations in dentistry and pharmacy take five.

2. The last three years emphasise primarily practical skills, with the first three years concentrating largely on theory. There are a total of 12 semesters, two in each of the twelve months of the year.

3. After attaining undergraduate programmes for four years, students are awarded a bachelor's degree and a higher education diploma. Then, students can carry on with their education and work towards a master's degree.

How to apply for scholarships?

Depending on the university and nation, applicants must succeed in exams, interviews, and exams in order to receive a scholarship to attend in Russia. According to the Indianexpress story, the candidates will then be subjected to a competitive selection process, and those who are chosen will see their names appear on the list of candidates on the websites or offices of Rossotrudnichestvo or the Russian Embassy.

It is important for applicants to remember that they must either pass entrance tests or the Unified State Examination (EGE).

Reputable colleges

Russian medical schools and universities include Altai State Medical University, Kazan Federal University, Bashkir State Medical University, and more. To obtain a licence to practise medicine in India, students enrolled in medical programmes in other (foreign) nations must clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).