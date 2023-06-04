NEET UG 2023 OMR sheet, provisional answer key out: See important details here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the OMR response sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 and the correction window will also be activated soon for candidates to raise objections, if any.

Candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2023 will be able to raise objections from the NEET website-- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 result is also expected to be out soon on the official website.

Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 OMR sheet and provisional answer key by logging in by entering their application number and password available on the NEET website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to check