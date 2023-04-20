NEET UG 2023: NTA issues notice regarding the medium of the question paper, check big update here

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a public notice regarding the medium of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam. The NTA stated in the official notification that applicants who selected English as their language of choice for the question paper will only get an English-language question booklet. Check detailed notification available on the official website of NTA NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in.

However, those candidates who choose Hindi will receive the booklet with questions written in both Hindi and English. Similarly, applicants for the NEET exam who selected their regional languages will receive a bilingual question booklet with questions written in both English and the regional language they choose.

National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the exam city information slip soon. Once released, candidates can download it from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2023 exam city slip mentions the place they will be taking the exam. This document is not required on exam day.

The NEET admit card required on the day of the exam, will be released soon. NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in over 499 cities.

