NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration schedule soon: Exam pattern, eligibility criteria and more on medical entrance exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the registration schedule for NEET UG 2023 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check the registration schedule at the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7.

The NEET exam is conducted every year to give admission to candidates into various medical colleges to pursue MBBS and BDS courses. This year, the exam pattern for NEET UG 2023 is expected to remain the same.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Go to the NEET UG 2023 registration link

Fill out the online NEET UG application with personal details

Fill out the online application with Qualification Details

Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature in the format specified

Pay fee payment through the online payment mode

Submit and download the NEET UG application form 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility

There is no limit to the upper age of candidates appearing for the NEET UG. Although, the minimum age of an applicant must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023. Candidates must stay updated on the official website for the latest updates. Before applying for NEET 2023, candidates must read out the entire notification to check their eligibility and other important details.