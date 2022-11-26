NTA NEET UG 2023 exam notice soon: Exam pattern, important documents, application process here

NEET UG 2023 exam notification expected soon | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) dates any time soon at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Reports suggest that the NEET UG 2023 official notification will be released in December.

NEET UG 2023 exam paper will consist of class 11, 12 curricula for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The following 13 languages are available as question papers for candidates: English, Hindi, and Assamese. Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu.

For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect reponse.

NEET UG 2023: List of important documents

Passport and postcard-size photograph

Left-hand thumb impression

Signature

Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants

Category certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 certificate

Embassy/Citizenship certificate

NEET 2023: How to fill NEET Application form