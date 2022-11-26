Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023 exam notice soon: Exam pattern, important documents, application process here

NTA NEET UG 2023 exam notification and dates will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 exam notification expected soon | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) dates any time soon at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Reports suggest that the NEET UG 2023 official notification will be released in December. 

NEET UG 2023 exam paper will consist of class 11, 12 curricula for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The following 13 languages are available as question papers for candidates: English, Hindi, and Assamese. Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu. 

For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect reponse. 

NEET UG 2023: List of important documents 

  • Passport and postcard-size photograph
  • Left-hand thumb impression
  • Signature
  • Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Class 10 certificate
  • Embassy/Citizenship certificate

NEET 2023: How to fill NEET Application form

  • Visit the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Apply For NEET 2023"
  • Register yourself on the portal
  • Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
