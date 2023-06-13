NEET UG 2023: Result for medical entrance exam likely by ...; Know official website, how to check, other details here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

Over 20 lakh aspirants who appeared for the National Testing Agency (NTA) organised NEET UG 2023 are waiting for their results to be released. Once released, the NEET UG result and the final answer key will be made available at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must note that no official announcements have been made in this regard as of now but keeping the past year's trends, it is likely to be released by next week.

To check the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 results candidates will need their application number and date of birth. It is advisable to keep a printed hard copy of the medical entrance exam's result for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: How to download

Visit NTA's official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click ‘NEET 2022 Result' under the latest announcement

Enter the application number and date of birth

NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen

Download NEET UG 2022 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

NTA conducts the NEET UG exam to give admissions to eligible candidates into medical colleges. This year, India's only medical entrance test, NEET, was conducted on May 7 at over 4000 exam centres spread across 499 cities in the country and 14 cities abroad.