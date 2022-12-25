Search icon
NEET UG 2023 latest update: Registration process, exam dates and how to apply

NEET UG 2023 Application: As per the official notification, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

File photo

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 exam will be held on May 7 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). there has been no update on the NEET UG 2023 registration dates. One of the most competitive entrance exams in India is NEET-UG, which is the only test required for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes.

In 13 different languages, the NEET exam will be conducted in a pen-and-paper format in 2023. The class 11 and 12 syllabi for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will be covered on the NEET UG 2023 exam paper.

Candidates may apply for the medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2023, whether they have already completed or are currently taking the 10+2 or an equivalent exam.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: how to apply
Visit the official website of NEET 2023
click on the,  “Register For NEET UG 2023” link
Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.
Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.
Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout 

