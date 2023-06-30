Search icon
NEET UG 2023 Latest update: Registration begins for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling at tnmedicalselection.net

Interested candidates can apply through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 07:05 AM IST

File photo

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has begun the registration for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling on June 28, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

The last date to apply is till July 10, 2023. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500. SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

  • Visit the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.
  • Click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.
  • Once registration is done, login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

