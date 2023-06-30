NEET UG 2023 Latest update: Registration begins for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling at tnmedicalselection.net

File photo

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu has begun the registration for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling on June 28, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

The last date to apply is till July 10, 2023. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 500. SC/SCA/ST candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register