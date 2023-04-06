NEET UG 2023: Last date today to apply at neet.nta.nic.in, Know how to apply

File photo

Last date today (April 6, 2023, at 9:00 PM) to apply for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET UG registrations). NTA NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2023 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG application process: Steps to apply

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

click on the application form link

Fill in your required information and contact information.

Upload photograph, signature, and Class 10 scanned documents

Submit application fee

Download the confirmation page