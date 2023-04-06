Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023: Last date today to apply at neet.nta.nic.in, Know how to apply

The NEET (UG) 2023 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

NEET UG 2023: Last date today to apply at neet.nta.nic.in, Know how to apply
File photo

Last date today (April 6, 2023, at 9:00 PM) to apply for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET UG registrations). NTA NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2023 will be held in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility Criteria: 

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG application process: Steps to apply

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
click on the application form link
Fill in your required information and contact information.
Upload photograph, signature, and Class 10 scanned documents 
Submit application fee
Download the confirmation page 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.