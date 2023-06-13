Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here

Check below the list of top 10 rank holders in the NEET UG 2023 exam. Four of top 10 rank holders are from Tamil Nadu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The NEET UG 2023 Result has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website on Tuesday (June 13). Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can now check their result from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Over 20 lakh aspirants who appeared for the National Testing Agency (NTA) organised NEET UG 2023 can now check their result.

Currently, the official website is not responding to heavy traffic. Candidates can alternatively go to DigiLocker to check their MBBS entrance exam result.

This year, the top spot has been shared by two boys Prabhakar J and Bora Varun Chakravathi with a 99.99 percentile. Interestingly, this year's of the top 10 four are from Tamil Nadu. Check the top 10 list below: 

NEET UG 2023: Top 10

  • PRABANJAN J
  • BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI 
  • KAUSTAV BAURI
  • PRANJAL AGGARWAL 
  • DHRUV ADVAN
  • SURYA SIDDHARTH N 
  • SHRINIKETH RAVI
  • SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY 
  • VARUN S
  • PARTH KHANDELWAL

Read: NEET UG 2023 Result declared: Direct link, how to check, what's next for MBBS aspirants

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: DA hike approved for Odisha government employees; details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.