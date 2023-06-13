NEET UG 2023: Four of top 10 from Tamil Nadu, check topper's list here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The NEET UG 2023 Result has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website on Tuesday (June 13). Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can now check their result from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Over 20 lakh aspirants who appeared for the National Testing Agency (NTA) organised NEET UG 2023 can now check their result.

Currently, the official website is not responding to heavy traffic. Candidates can alternatively go to DigiLocker to check their MBBS entrance exam result.

This year, the top spot has been shared by two boys Prabhakar J and Bora Varun Chakravathi with a 99.99 percentile. Interestingly, this year's of the top 10 four are from Tamil Nadu. Check the top 10 list below:

NEET UG 2023: Top 10

PRABANJAN J

BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI

KAUSTAV BAURI

PRANJAL AGGARWAL

DHRUV ADVAN

SURYA SIDDHARTH N

SHRINIKETH RAVI

SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY

VARUN S

PARTH KHANDELWAL

