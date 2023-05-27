NEET UG 2023: Know expected Answer Key, result dates and how to download scorecard online

File photo

The NEET UG 2023 answer keys are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against the NEET UG 2023 answerskey. After this, the NEET UG Result will be declared. Candidates who appeared the exam on the correct day are eagerly awaiting the NEET 2023 result. NEET result will be declared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG exam 2023 was successfully conducted on May 7 and the candidates are waiting for the result, and final answer key release dates. As per past year trends, NTA NEET UG Result is announced within 1.5 months since the exam is conducted. This year, NTA is likely to declare the NEET UG result in June. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep checking the official NTA NEET website-neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

According to past trends, the NEET UG 2023 result should be released on June 20. Prior to releasing the results, the NTA will release the NEET UG answer key.

Once released, NEET UG 2023 answer key will be available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key by paying Rs 200 per answer challenge within a specific period.

The NTA successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 on May 7. However, NEET UG in Manipur has been postponed due to the current law and order situation of the state. Nearly 20 lakh applicants enrolled for the medical entrance exam. The exam was conducted in 499 cities in the country and 14 cities outside India. The exam was held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download