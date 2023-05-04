NEET UG 2023: Exam details, admit card release date, to postponement demands; know all latest updates here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 is the biggest medical entrance exam in India. This year, the NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. Lakhs of candidates have registered to appear for the exam and the NEET UG 2023 admit card is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their NEET UG 2023 admit card from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for the candidates to bring the NEET UG 2023 admit card along with a photo ID card to the exam hall. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

NEET UG 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the exam admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.

Log in with the required details

Download the exam admit card and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Exam city slip

NTA has already released the exam city slip for the NEET UG 2023 exam. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted across 499 cities in India.

Postpone NEET UG 2023

Meanwhile, some aspirants have launched an online campaign demanding NTA to postpone the NEET UG 2023 exam. Candidates believe that there is not enough time for them to prepare for the exam and hence, the medical entrance exam should be delayed.

Whereas, the testing agency has not said anything in this regard and with only four academic calendar days left to the exam, it is highly unlikely that NTA will consider postponing the exam. Over 6,000 aspirants have signed an online petition at Change.org, promoting the cause. Some even took to the social media platform Twitter to voice their demands.