NTA NEET UG 2023 postponed? Here's what we know so far about the medical entrance exam

As the season for various entrance exams is nearing, aspirants of the medical entrance exam, NEET UG, started demanding to postpone the exam. Certain social media posts have also started circulating saying that the exam has been postponed. But, there has been no official notification of NEET UG 2023 begin postponed as of yet. The NEET UG exam conducting committee has not released any notifications stating that the exam has been postponed and as of now it stands to be conducted as per schedule.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the registration dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2023) soon. Candidates who want to apply for the NEET UG 2023 exam will be able to check the schedule, once released, from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. Earlier, NTA announced that the NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7.
Candidates must be very careful at the time of application filling as any mistake in the application will lead to the application being cancelled. To apply for the medical entrance exam, candidates need to keep the following documents handy.
The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses will be conducted in 13 languages across 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside abroad. The NEET UG exam will be conducted via pen and paper mode and it will cover the syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from classes 11 and 12.
Candidates applying for the exam must have passed or appearing for class 12 or the equivalent exam. Candidates can refer to the official brochure for more details.