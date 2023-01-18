NTA NEET UG 2023 postponed? Here's what we know so far about the medical entrance exam

NTA NEET UG 2023 exam dates, eligibility, how to apply, and more | Photo: PTI

As the season for various entrance exams is nearing, aspirants of the medical entrance exam, NEET UG, started demanding to postpone the exam. Certain social media posts have also started circulating saying that the exam has been postponed. But, there has been no official notification of NEET UG 2023 begin postponed as of yet. The NEET UG exam conducting committee has not released any notifications stating that the exam has been postponed and as of now it stands to be conducted as per schedule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the registration dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2023) soon. Candidates who want to apply for the NEET UG 2023 exam will be able to check the schedule, once released, from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. Earlier, NTA announced that the NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7.

Candidates must be very careful at the time of application filling as any mistake in the application will lead to the application being cancelled. To apply for the medical entrance exam, candidates need to keep the following documents handy.

NEET UG 2023: Important documents

Registration process

Passport and postcard size photograph

Left-hand thumb impression

Signature

Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants

Category certificate

PwBD certificate

Class 10 certificate

Citizenship certificate.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of NEET 2023-- neet.nta.nic.in

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023”

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form

Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Exam pattern

The entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses will be conducted in 13 languages across 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside abroad. The NEET UG exam will be conducted via pen and paper mode and it will cover the syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from classes 11 and 12.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the exam must have passed or appearing for class 12 or the equivalent exam. Candidates can refer to the official brochure for more details.