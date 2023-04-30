Search icon
NEET UG 2023 exam city slip out: How to download, website, more details

NEET UG 2023 exam city slip has been released at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 exam city slip out: How to download, website, more details
NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2023 exam city information slip was released on April 30. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 city information slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM. The entrance Test will be conducted throughout India as well as in cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode.

Read: TS EAMCET 2023 hall tickets released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, exam from May 10, direct link here

NEET UG 023 exam city slip: Know how to download

  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page, find and open the link to download the NEET exam city slip
  • Key in your login details
  • Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference.

