NEET UG 2023 exam city slip out: How to download, website, more details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2023 exam city information slip was released on April 30. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 city information slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM. The entrance Test will be conducted throughout India as well as in cities outside India in about 499 cities in Pen & Paper mode.

NEET UG 023 exam city slip: Know how to download