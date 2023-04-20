Search icon
NEET UG 2023 exam city slip, admit card: Know when, where, how to download

NEET UG 2023 exam city information slip will be issued soon at neet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 exam city slip, admit card: Know when, where, how to download
National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the exam city information slip soon. Once released, candidates can download it from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2023 exam city slip mentions the place they will be taking the exam. This document is not required on exam day.

The NEET admit card required on the day of the exam, will be released soon. NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023 from  2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in over 499 cities. 

Candidates must connect to the NTA website with their application number and birthdate in order to download their NEET exam city slip and admit card.

NEET 2023 exam city slip, admit card: How to download 

  • Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Go to the exam city slip or admit card link under the candidates' activity tab.
  • Log in with the required details
  • Download the exam city slip, and admit card and take a printout for future reference. 

